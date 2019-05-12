BREAKING: Man Arrested in Coffs Harbour on QLD Warrant

Police have arrested a man in Coffs Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

About 5:10pm, officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District arrested the 26 year old man in the car park of a shopping centre near the Pacific Highway and Arthur Street.

According to Queensland Police, the man was arrested by virtue of Queensland arrest warrant on the charge of murder.

Gold Coast detectives will seek the man's extradition following investigations into the death of a man at Surfers Paradise on May 10.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where the Queensland arrest warrant will be executed.

It is expected the man will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday and where Queensland detectives will apply for his extradition.