BREAKING | Man Shot Dead Following Siege At Doolandella

A man has reportedly been shot dead by police at Doolandella.
Emergency crews were called to the place around 5.30am, with police confirming it was a siege situation.
The man was reportedly armed with a samurai sword, and there's reports children were inside the home.
Police will provide brief comment in relation to a siege incident at a home in which a 41-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer this morning.
More to come.
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!