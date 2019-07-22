BREAKING | Man Shot Dead Following Siege At Doolandella

Following seige

2 hours ago

Article heading image for BREAKING | Man Shot Dead Following Siege At Doolandella

A man has reportedly been shot dead by police at Doolandella. 

Emergency crews were called to the place around 5.30am, with police confirming it was a siege situation.

The man was reportedly armed with a samurai sword, and there's reports children were inside the home.

Police will provide brief comment in relation to a siege incident at a home in which a 41-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer this morning.

More to come. 

