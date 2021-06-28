BREAKING: Mandatory Mask Requirements Across Queensland

After news of two locally acquired Covid-19 cases, the wearing of face masks in Queensland has now become mandatory.

One of the cases tested positive whilst in quarantine and was linked back to the Portuguese restaurant.

Compulsory Mask Wearing Across Queensland:

The other positive case was linked to a Delta strain outbreak in the Northern Territory, in which the female miner then travelled from Brisbane to Sunshine Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said,

“It is absolutely important, if you are living around Bli Bli or the Sunshine Coast, if you have any symptoms whatsoever, we really need you to go and get tested immediately.”

From 6am Monday June 28, the hospitality sectors had to revert back to the one person per two square meter rule. As of 1am Tuesday June 29, the one person per four metre rule square will be enforced.

House gatherings of up to 100 people will now be reduced to a maximum of 30 people.

There will be no dancing allowed at any public events, including wedding numbers being capped at around 20 people.

Face masks will be compulsory across Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Morton, Brisbane, Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim, the Lockyer Valley, and Somerset.

Check out the list of exposure sites right here.

