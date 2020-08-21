BREAKING: New restrictions for QLD after 6 more COVID cases at Youth Detention Centre

New limits for gatherings have been announced for Queensland following nine new coronavirus cases overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced indoor and outdoor gatherings in the state's southeast would immediately be capped at 10 people. The rest of the state has a 30-person limit on gatherings elsewhere in the state.

The nine new cases include six at a detention centre with a known outbreak and three more relating to a cargo ship.

