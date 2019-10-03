BREAKING NEWS: Big Bash League Coming to Coffs Harbour

The Big Bash League is coming to Coffs Harbour.

News of the event was revealed to Triple M on Thursday afternoon that the Sydney Sixers will take on Adelaide Strikers on 5 January, 2020 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Sydney Sixers made the announcement with the Coffs Harbour City Council saying they are “delighted to announce that the Big Bash League is coming to the region”.

It’s the first time the Sixers have taken a BBL match to a regional venue with the newly refurbished stadium providing the perfect opportunity.

After consultation with, and the support of the SCG, the Sixers were able to take the match to the regional centre after a scheduling clash with the New Year’s Test.

“It has taken a lot of work to be able to bring this fixture to the region, but we are very excited to be coming to Coffs Harbour this summer for the Big Bash,” Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said.

“Coffs is a beautiful part of Northern NSW and the opportunity to bring the game to the cricket participants and fans in the region and surrounding areas is an exciting prospect.”

Last week Coffs Harbour was announced as a winner of the World Festival and Event City Award for the fifth year in a row.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said “It’s fantastic and says a huge amount about our reputation as a destination of choice. I am looking forward to welcoming both the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers to the Coffs Coast, especially as this high energy, entertaining format of cricket is normally only played in capital cities. With the C.ex Coffs International Stadium being the only regional NSW venue chosen to host a round of Big Bash, I’m sure it’s going to be a full house!”

The match has been made possible through a contribution from the NSW Government’s ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund. The Fund will provide a grant to Coffs Harbour Council to help stage the match which is one of 78 projects to receive more than $2 million in grants as part of Round 2 of the Legacy Fund.

“This is an exciting day for cricket on the North Coast,” Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said.

Daniel Heather, Council’s Section Leader Stadium and Major Events, said the feedback from all sporting codes on the upgraded and new Stadium facilities has been fantastic.

“With the Building an EPIC Stadium for the future project now complete, it is great to be welcoming a new event for the region to C.ex Coffs International Stadium. We’re looking forward to introducing the players, media, officials and, of course, the fans to the new-look stadium,” he said.

“Cricket is one of Australia’s favourite sports and with the venue designed to meet the requirements of top tier cricket, it is sensational to secure this level of cricket so soon after the project being completed!

“We have worked with the Sixers, Cricket NSW, and Cricket Australia for many years now and this will be one of the most exciting competitions to hit the grass at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium!”

Tickets for the match will go on sale tomorrow, Friday 4 October 2019 at 9am through Ticketek.

Tickets for the rest of the club's BBL and WBBL games are on sale now via https://www.sydneysixers.com.au/tickets