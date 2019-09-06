BREAKING NEWS: Coffs Bypass EIS Announced Tomorrow

Triple M can reveal that the Environmental Impact Statement for the Coffs Harbour Bypass will be announced on Saturday.

Confirming the news on Triple M, Gurmesh Singh told Moffee that details of the documents will be out next week, with tunnels.

"We went to the election with a commitment of three bored tunnels, we intend to keep that commitment", Mr Singh said.

There will be a 6 week period for submissions from the public.

The project is still on track to start next year with dozers on the ground by the end of next year.

Completion is set for 2024-2025, depending on weather.