BREAKING NEWS: Coffs Harbour to Host 2021 NRL Game

The NRL is headed to Coffs Harbour in 2021.

The National Rugby League have announced today that the 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Schedule will include six matches in regional NSW Towns, including Coffs Harbour, bringing elite rugby league back to the bush after a COVID-19 impacted season.

The Cronulla Sharks will host a game at Coffs Harbour’s C.ex Coffs International Stadium as part of the EISS Super Regional Series NRL Telstra Premiership.

Other locations include Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Dubbo and Mudgee.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys AM said rugby league was in the DNA of regional NSW and the Commission would deliver on a promise to bring more elite rugby league to the regions.

“I made a promise to regional NSW that we would take games back to the bush as soon as the competition returned to normality. The infection rate is now zero so we will deliver on that promise and schedule NRL games in six different towns,’’ he said.

Mr V’landys thanked NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro for his ongoing support of rugby league.

The dates and away teams involved in the EISS Super Regional Series NRL Telstra Premiership will be confirmed in the full schedule release tomorrow (November 26).