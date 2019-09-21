BREAKING NEWS: Crash Site Found For Missing Plane

UPDATE:

Police have reached the scene of a plane crash west of Coffs Harbour, and confirm the two men on board have been found deceased.

Believed to be father and son, the men are aged in their 50’s and 20’s, from the Gold Coast area.

They are yet to be formally identified.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District, were assisted by the SES and NP&WS to access the crash site which is located in steep and heavily-wooded terrain; weather conditions in the area remain poor.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been informed and will be responsible for any investigation into the crash.

The men’s family have been advised.

EARLIER:

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has located the crash site of a missing Mooney M20 in rugged terrain in the Mid North Coast area.

AMSA had responded to reports of the overdue aircraft since Friday morning.

The Mooney M20 with two people on board, departed from Murwillumbah at 6:30am on Friday, with it expected to arrive in Taree at 8am.

Triple M can confirm that about 6:30am on Saturday the Westpac rescue helicopter located the crash site in the search area about 27 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour.

The search area was based on the last contact with the aircraft’s transponder.

Westpac 4 was unable to winch a person down due to poor weather conditions with rain and low clouds extending to ground level.

NSW Police are now attempting to access the site from the ground. This is will take some time as the site is located in steep and heavily wooded terrain and weather conditions in the area remain poor.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau have been informed and will be responsible for any investigation into the crash.

More to come...