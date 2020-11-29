BREAKING NEWS: DA Decision For Cultural & Civic Space To Be Revealed on Monday

It's been a long time coming, but Triple M can now reveal that the Development Application decision for the Cultural & Civic Space Project in Coffs Harbour will be announced on Monday.

Earlier today, Triple M contacted the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for an update on the timeline for the application.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the DPIE, they said, "A decision on the application will be published tomorrow".

The department did not confirm how many days it has been since the final decision was made by the Department or the Minister Rob Stokes.