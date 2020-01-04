BREAKING NEWS: Daniel Hughes Skipper for Sydney Sixers As Moises Henriques Awaits Arrival of Baby

The Sydney Sixers have announced a 13-player squad for their game against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour on Sunday night.

In a late announcement for the side, Daniel Hughes has been called up as captain for the clash after Moises Henriques has been called home for the birth of his new baby.

Henriques left Coffs Harbour earlier this afternoon to return to Sydney to be with his wife Krista.

"I am extremely nervous, excited, concerned and worried," Henriques said of his dash back to be with his wife.

"I don't want to miss my child's birth. I don't like the thought of my wife being on her own during the experience of labour so I am in a massive rush to get home.

"But I am very excited about the prospect of becoming a father", he said.

Josh Hazlewood returns to magenta for the first time since BBL|03, replacing Mickey Edwards, while skipper Moises Henriques is replaced by Justin Avendano.

Henriques said he had every confidence in the Sixers squad to perform without him, under the leadership of stand in captain Daniel Hughes.

"In terms of the team, they'll be absolutely fine," he said.

"We have 11 leaders every time we step on the field for the Sixers so I know they'll all stand up in these back to back games against the Strikers."

Sydney Sixers squad to face Adelaide Strikers on Sunday:

- Justin Avendano (32)

- Jackson Bird (33)

- Tom Curran (59)

- Ben Dwarshuis (27)

- Jack Edwards (18)

- Josh Hazlewood (38)

- Dan Hughes (c) (16)

- Ben Manenti (46)

- Steve O'Keefe (72)

- Josh Philippe (22)

- Lloyd Pope (7)

- Jordan Silk (14)

- James Vince (9)