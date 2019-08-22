BREAKING NEWS: Jack De Belin Drops Appeal Against NRL's No-Fault Stand Down Policy

Jack de Belin has withdrawn his appeal against the NRL's no-fault stand down policy, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) confirmed this morning.

De Belin will now remain suspended until his criminal case is heard next year.

ARLC chairman Peter Beattie and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said in a joint statement today that the ARLC and the NRL "welcome" the withdrawal.

"We have always held the view that the no-fault stand down rule is in the best interests of the game, and are pleased that the legal challenge to this rule has now been concluded," they said.

"We continue to work with the club to monitor the welfare of Mr de Belin."

The 28-year-old St George Illawarra player is facing five charges of aggravated sexual assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

His case will be heard on March 2, 2020.

