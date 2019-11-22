BREAKING NEWS: John Edwards Found Guilty of Murder

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife has been found guilty in Coffs Harbour.

John Wallace Edwards appeared dazed in the dock when the verdict of guilty to murdering his estranged wife Sharon Edwards in 2015 was returned.

After a 4 week trial, the jury’s guilty verdict was announced just before 11am on Friday.

The 55 year old Grafton school teacher was reported missing in March 2015.

According to reports Mrs Edwards had been last seen arriving to her Grafton home following a night out with friends.

As part of Strike Force Burrow, police arrested the grandmother’s estranged husband, John Wallace Edwards in June 2017.

While the Justice Robert Hulme thanked the members of the jury for their service, Mrs Edwards’ son Josh sat in the gallery, seen mouthing the words “thank you”.

Mr Edwards will be sentenced on 16 December 2019 in Coffs Harbour.



