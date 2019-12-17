BREAKING NEWS: John Edwards Sentenced to Murder of Wife

The man convicted of murdering his estranged wife Sharon Edwards has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, with a non parole period of 18 years.

John Wallace Edwards was found guilty of murder last month by a jury in Coffs Harbour following a 3 week trial.

On Wednesday morning in Coffs Harbour, John Wallace Edwards sat on the edge of his seat in the dock as Justice Robert Hulme handed down his sentencing.

With a full gallery in court, Justice Hulme said of Ms Edwards, “She loved life and was much loved. She was murdered by her husband John Wallace Edwards”.

Ms Edwards’ son Josh wept as he listened on in the front row alongside his mother’s partner Billy Mills.

Justice Hulme questioned how much of what John Edwards said since her disappearance was the truth.

“The offender has never given a truthful account to anyone”, Justice Hulme said.

During the trial, her son said that at the time prior to her disappearance, she was the happiest she had been.

Mobile phone data showed that the offender was at the Grafton home until around 4am. From 4am onwards, both the offender and Ms Edwards’ mobile phone data located the devices in the Lawrence areas.

During the sentence hearing, it was revealed that the 63 year old has a previous criminal history including drug and firearm offences.

The body of Ms Edwards has never been located.

He will be eligible for parole on 19 June 2035.