BREAKING NEWS: Large Scale Search Following Chopper Crash

A full scale search is underway after a helicopter believed to have left Coffs Harbour crashed into the water off the coast near Newcastle tonight.

A command post has been set up at Birubi SUrF Life Saving Club after the helicopter crashed near Anna Bay.

Triple M understands that the private helicopter went missing from Williamtown Airport’s flight radar around 6:30pm.

NSW Police responded, with officers from Port Stephens Police District and the Marine Area Command, plus Marine Rescue assisting in the large scale search.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have confirmed that the helicopter was out of Coffs Harbour with four people were on board.

AMSA have deployed a search and rescue aircraft from Melbourne to conduct flyovers of the area.