BREAKING NEWS: Man charged at Nambucca Heads Following Death of Baby

A man has been charged with manslaughter following an investigation into the death of an infant on the NSW Mid-North Coast.

About 1:15am on Monday 28 October 2019, emergency services were called to a home in the Nambucca Valley, following reports a three-month old girl was found unresponsive in her bassinet.

The girl was treated by members of the Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for further treatment. She was then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital, Westmead, where she died the following day.

The matter was referred to the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad which established Strike Force Tritton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a residence in Nambucca Heads and arrested a 34 year old man about 7:15am on Tuesday 17 November 2020.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with manslaughter.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

Bail was again refused, he will appear next on 2 February 2021.

Investigations under Strike Force Tritton continue.