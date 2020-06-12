BREAKING NEWS: NSW Council Elections Announced for 4 September 2021

New South Wales locals will head to the polls on 4 September 2021 to vote for their new councils.

Despite calls for the elections to be brought forward earlier, Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock has today announced that the Council elections will take place on Saturday 4 September 2021.

Triple M reached out to the NSW Electoral Commission to see if an earlier time frame was possible after the Minister postponed the elections due to Covid19.

In a statement from the NSW Electoral Commission, they said:

The power to set a date for the deferred local government elections is vested in the Minister for Local Government.

In an announcement today the Minister for Local Government has advised that these elections will be held on Saturday, 4 September 2021.

The September 2021 election date, now means that Councils will run a 5 year term, with the successive term only running for 3 years.

Minister Hancock postponed the elections by 12 months due to Covid19, however in recent weeks, this move has been questioned by many as the Premier of NSW starts to ease restrictions in the state.

A number of councils have raised their concerns with some Councillors even speaking about leaving earlier to cause by-elections.