BREAKING NEWS: Queensland To Close Its Borders

Cabinet has decided to close Queensland's borders, the Queensland Premier has confirmed.

Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the news just before 1pm on Monday, with more details expected shortly.

It comes as the region's pubs, clubs, cinemas, casinos and restaurants are now shut as part of national social distancing measures.

