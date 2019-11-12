BREAKING NEWS: RFS Asking Nana Glen & Coramba Residents to Leave Now

EMERGENCY WARNING - North Coast Fires - Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas 2019-11-12 13:43
Posted: 2019-11-12 13:43

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

EMERGENCY WARNING - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (CLARENCE VALLEY LGA)

  • The fire has breached containment lines.
  • If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.

What you need to do

  • If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.
  • If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.
  • Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.
  • If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp
  • Avoid bushland areas.
  • A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

  • Do not be in the path of the fire.
  • Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.
  • If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
  • If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information

The next update on this fire will be issued by 12/11/2019 14:15 or if the situation changes.

fires
Coffs Harbour
nana glen
coramba
