BREAKING NEWS: RFS Asking Nana Glen & Coramba Residents to Leave Now

Posted: 2019-11-12 13:43

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

EMERGENCY WARNING - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (CLARENCE VALLEY LGA)

The fire has breached containment lines.

If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp

www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp Avoid bushland areas.

A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information

Conditions on Tuesday 12 November will see areas across the state with severe, extreme and catastrophic fire danger. These are very dangerous conditions. Visit the NSW RFS website for more details.

Visit the NSW RFS website for more details. For a list of evacuation centres open Tuesday 12 November visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx. People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres. For a list of school closures on Tuesday 12 November visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.

https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety. Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 12/11/2019 14:15 or if the situation changes.