BREAKING NEWS: Surf Life Saving NSW Volunteer Patrols Cancelled Immediately

Volunteer surf lifesaving patrols have been cancelled on NSW beaches due to Covid-19.

Surf Life Saving NSW advised Triple M of the decision on Friday.

In a statement they said, “Effective immediately, all patrols by volunteer surf lifesavers on NSW beaches will be cancelled for the remainder of the 2019/20 season”.

“This unprecedented decision has been made to protect the safety and welfare of volunteer surf lifesavers from potential infection by the COVID-19 virus and to support the Government’s position in discouraging large gatherings of people on beaches across NSW”.

The Surf Life Saving New South Wales Board have thanked all Branches, Clubs and members for their continued patience and professionalism during the most difficult and unprecedented times, saying that the “situation is changing daily, if not hourly.”

Late on Friday afternoon, Coffs Harbour City Council confirmed that they would monitor Coffs Coast beaches.

They said, “Council’s Lifeguards will cover Park, Sawtell and Woolgoolga Beaches this weekend”

The situation is to be reviewed at the beginning of next week and further information provided from Coffs Harbour Council to the community at that time.