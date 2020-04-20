BREAKING NEWS: Todd Greenberg Steps Down as NRL CEO Now

Todd Greenberg has stood down as chief executive officer of the NRL, effective immediately.

The NRL has issued a statement to say "after reflecting on the needs of the game, it has been mutually agreed that Todd Greenberg will step down".

His employment with the Australian Rugby League Commission will finish up on Monday.

ARLC Chairman Mr Peter V’landys AM said, “The role of Chief Executive of the NRL is one of the most challenging and difficult roles in Australian sport, with a diversity of passionate stakeholders. ARLC thanks Todd for his contribution to the game over the last 7 years and as Chief Executive for the last four years”.

Mr Greenberg said, “It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last 4 years. Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last 4 years has been extraordinary & I am very proud of my contribution to the game”.

The announcement comes as the NRL continue to secure a return date for the 2020 competition.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has been one of many strongly supporting a return of the competition, with a suggestion to utilise regional NSW locations as training bases for those clubs outside NSW during the Coronavirus situation.

Andrew Abdo has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer while a search is undertaken for a replacement.