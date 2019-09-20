BREAKING NEWS: Westpac Chopper Responds to Boat Capsize at Nambucca

UPDATE:

A man has died after a boat capsized on a sandbar in Nambucca Heads on Friday morning.

About 6:40am, a Quintrex 3 metre aluminium runabout capsized after it hit a wave while attempting to cross the Nambucca sandbar. The skipper was thrown into the water.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended and were assisted by officers from Marine Area Command, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, Surf Live Saving NSW, and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

About 7:30am, Surf Live Saving NSW personnel located the body of a 51 year old Nambucca man, and the vessel on Station Beach, approximately 500 metres from where the boat capsized.

The vessel will be forensically examined.

A crime scene was established, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

EARLIER:

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is currently at the Nambucca Bar responding to reports of a vessel capsized.

From initial reports, Triple M understands that the sole occupant has been thrown in the water.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am this morning, with local rescue crews attending location.

Triple M listener Alice said the conditions at the surrounding beaches are very deceptive.

More to come...