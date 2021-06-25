BREAKING: NSW Lockdown Announced For Sydney CBD and Three Other LGAs

NSW Health announced 22 new Covid cases recorded on Friday morning - including 17 infections detected after the 8pm cut off on Thursday night.

There are now 65 cases linked to the Bondi cluster.

With the spike in positive case numbers, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced people who live, or have worked in Woolhara, Waverly, Randwick and the City of Sydney over the past two weeks will go into ‘stay at home’ orders for at least one week.

"We appreciate what impact this will have in the CBD and those council areas, but is really to make sure that we can prevent the spread"

The four LGA’s of Woolhara, Waverly, Randwick and the City of Sydney moved into lockdown with a seven-day circuit breaker from 4:00pm Friday June 25.

The reasons people in the four LGAs would be allowed to leave their homes include:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

Medical care or compassionate needs

Exercise outdoors in groups of 10 or fewer

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home.

Residents across greater Sydney are advised to limit unnecessary activity and avoid large gatherings and comply with the current restrictions.

