Breaking: Queensland Border Reopening Brought Forward

It’s official: Queensland’s hard border will come down sooner than anticipated, on December 13 at 1 am.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk delivered the news as the state is expected to reach its 80% double dose vaccination milestone within days.

Here is a breakdown of the adjusted entry requirements from December 13 border reopening:

You will need to have a negative Covid test in the previous 72 hours.

Fully vaccinated travellers from interstate hotspots can arrive by air or road.

No quarantine is required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Not fully vaccinated travellers must arrive by air only and complete hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Arrivals from domestic hotspots, regardless of vaccination status, must get another Covid test on Day 5 of being in Queensland. Penalties apply if this is not fulfilled.

The time frame from when someone is fully vaccinated has also been revised from December 13.

“You will no longer have to wait the two weeks after your second dose to be considered fully vaccinated. The national guidelines say one week is enough,” Palaszczuk said.

There were no locally-acquired Covid cases detected in Queensland overnight. Two interstate acquired cases have been detected and 1 overseas acquired case have been detected in hotel quarantine.

