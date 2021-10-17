BREAKING: Restrictions To Be Eased Across Greater Melbourne This Friday!

There are some major changes for people across Greater Melbourne from this Friday.

Premier Dan Andrews has just outlined the roadmap out of lockdown which kicks in from 11:59pm this Thursday.

From midnight on Thursday, the following restrictions will be eased:

There will be no limit for Melbourne travel except for regional Victoria (only if you're authorised).

10 visitors (including dependents) will be allowed to visit your home each day.

Public gatherings will go allow 15 people, including dependents.

As for the hospitality sector, they are allowed to have 20 people seated inside and 50 outside.

School will also start to head back from year 3 to year 11

As for regional Victoria:

Private gatherings for 10 people, including dependents, are allowed.

Public gatherings go to 20 people, including dependents, are allowed.

In outdoor settings 100 people per venue who are fully vaccinated are allowed.

Indoor settings will allow 30 fully vaccinated people in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms.

Students will be back to school on Friday, October 22.

Premier Dan Andrews has spoken of how proud he is to announce the easing of restrictions.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of our state. The resilience, the courage, the compassion and the conviction that Victorians have shown to get this job done is quite amazing. Not only am I proud, but I am deeply grateful. But I will just say this, there is still a little way to go," he said.

Today, Victoria has recorded 1838 new Covid cases and 7 deaths.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.