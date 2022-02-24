BREAKING: Russia Launches Military Attack Declaring War On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "military operation attack" in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, and warned of grave consequences for any country that gets in his way.

The Interfax news agency has reported that explosions and gunfire rattle could be heard in the background of Putin's televised address announcing the military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine about 7am local time with the sounds of war coming from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Explosions were also heard in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, where only hours earlier, pro-Russian separatists had called for Moscow to help stop alleged Ukrainian aggression.

The United States however, dismissed the plea outright as Russian propaganda.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a short while ago that a "full-scale" war has been launched by Russia.

Taking to social media, the foreign minister urged Ukraine's international allies to unite in stopping Russia.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

"Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has since declared martial law and has urging citizens not to panic, as explosions have been heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Krmatorsk, Dnipro, Mariupol, Odessa and Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, the Federal Opposition has said Russia's decision to invade Ukraine “marks a grave moment for humanity”.

In a joint statement, Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, and the shadow foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, said:

"All Australians stand with the people of Ukraine and are united in condemnation of Russia’s shameful act of aggression.

"This attack is wholly unprovoked and without justification. Russia alone is the aggressor, and Russia alone bears responsibility for the bloodshed and suffering that will follow.

"As US President Biden has said, the world is ready to respond with unity, clarity, and conviction.

"Australia must stand united with our allies, in holding Russia to account.

"This is not just an attack on Ukraine, it is also a contemptuous attack on one of the core principles of the post-World War II order, which is that all UN members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people, and all Australians of Ukrainian heritage.

Standing in solidarity with Ukraine, buildings in Melbourne's CBD will be lit in Ukrainian flag colours.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced the display on Thursday to support the people of Ukraine.

“This will be a distressing time for Victorian Ukrainian and Russian communities.”

"The overt act of aggression by the Russian Federation will cause harm and untold suffering to thousands, if not millions of people.

"Whatever happens today, or in the days to come, we stand ready to support these communities."

Australians in need of consular assistance should call the Australian Government 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia (if you're calling on someone's behalf) or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.