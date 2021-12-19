BREAKING: Sixth Child Dies Following Jumping Castle Tragedy

A sixth child has passed away in hospital following the jumping castle tragedy at a Tasmanian primary school last week.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison was one of three other children hospitalised with critical injuries after falling from an airborne jumping castle.

According to police, Chace Harrison’s family made the difficult decision to switch of his life support earlier today.

The makeshift memorial at the Primary school where the incident unfolded has been flooded with cards, flowers and other tributes from families and community members.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny were among dozens of people paying respects to the six victims.

Many have visited where the jumping castle was swept into the air including emergency service staff and family members of the students.

Nine students between the ages of 11 and 12 fell 10 metres from the jumping castle which became airborne after a gust of wind propelled it into the air.

The victims include 11-year-old Addison Stewart, 12-year-old Zane Mellor, 12-year-old Jye Sheehan, 12-year-old Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12-year-old Peter Dodt and 11-year-old Chace Harrison.

Two other students remain in hospital in critical condition while another was released on Friday.

Since the freak accident, the Education Department have made the decision to permanently ban all inflatable equipment from their schools.

The cause of the incident is still currently being investigated which Tasmanian Police and WorkSafe Tasmania say will take “quite some time”.

If you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.