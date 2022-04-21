BREAKING: Suspect Charged Over The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann

A huge breakthrough in an international cold case, with a German man charged in connection to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann almost 15-years ago.

Madeleine went missing aged-three from an apartment her family had rented in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

The disappearance of Madeleine, or "Maddy" as she was known sparked a massive search effort with international media coverage, inspiring documentaries, podcasts and a Netflix series.

No trace of Maddie has ever been found.

Then in 2020 German authorities revealed they had a suspect who was already in prison serving a seven-year sentence for raping an American woman at the same hotel.

Finally, German prosecutes did not publicly name the man, but said in a statement he was identified as a suspect by German authorities at its request.

In the announcement, the Faro public prosecutor's office said police along with the cooperation of English and German authorities, will run the investigation.

Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist, has been made an “arguido”, translated as “named suspect” or “formal suspect” has been the prime suspect since he was named by German police two years ago.

It’s been suggested that Portugal officials acted after it emerged the 44-year-old could avoid charges due to Portugal’s statute of limitations for serious crimes after 15 years.

The German’s lawyer said that his client has not been charged over the case.

More to come.

