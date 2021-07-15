BREAKING: Victoria Plunged Into Lockdown With A Five Day Circuit-Breaker

Victoria plunged into its fifth lockdown with a five-day circuit breaker from midnight Thursday July 15 until 11:59pm July 20 to throw off any developing Delta variant outbreaks.

Premier Dan Andrews made the announcement just after 4:50pm on Thursday confirming there was no other choice but to lock down the state, given the speed at which this variant of the virus spreads.

Victoria’s outbreak now stands at 18 cases, with five of those added on Thursday. There are now 75 exposure sites.

Two of those cases are linked to the MCG from Saturday’s clash between Geelong and Carlton, while a Grade 4 student from St Patricks Primary School has tested positive after visiting an active hotspot.

The Murrumbeena primary school is the third education facility caught up in the state’s latest outbreak. Earlier a high school in Bacchus Marsh and a primary school in Barwon Heads were reported to have an active case linked to known cases.

Andrews emphasised the challenge faced by contact tracers, who are only just keeping up with the virus.



"This is such a challenge that we must do this. You only get one chance to go hard and go fast. If you wait, if you hesitate, if you doubt, then you will always be looking back wishing you had done more earlier. I am not prepared to avoid a five-day lockdown now only to find ourselves in a five-week or a five-month lockdown." - Premier Dan Andrews

The Premier also made reference that this lockdown will be identical to Victoria's lockdown five weeks ago:



"If you were authorised to work then, you will be authorised to work now. If you were closed then, you will be closed now."



Under the Stage 4 Restrictions there are only five reasons people would be allowed to leave their homes:

shopping for necessary goods and services,

authorised work or permitted education,

exercise, a 2-hour limit with one other person,

caregiving, compassionate, and medical reasons

The fifth reason why you can leave your home to get vaccinated

Masks must be worn inside and outside.

Keep up to date of the latest exposure sites, hotspots and regulations here.

