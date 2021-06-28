BREAKING: WA Records One New Locally Acquired Covid-19 Case

A positive Covid-19 case has been recorded on Monday after a 32-year-old woman visited the Mobius Health and Performance gym in Joondalup.

COVID ALERT: New case detected in Perth

Mark McGowan has said it is a critical time for health authorities to determine their next step to contain the virus outbreak in Perth.

The premier announced the new local case to his twitter and Facebook social pages just before 2pm on Monday:

"I can confirm that as of 11am this morning, we have recorded one new local case of COVID-19 in WA.

From what we know so far, she had only minimal contact with yesterday’s case, Case 1022.

WA Health are currently working on contact tracing, however, I am able to advise an initial list of exposure locations, in addition to the Mobius Health and Performance Gym, including:

- Craigie Leisure Centre

- Mirror Park Toilets, in Ocean Reef

- Le Shaggy Chic Shack in Ocean Reef, (dog grooming) and

- Mullaloo IGA

Further details on potential exposure sites and the specific times will be available online shortly,"

WA residents have been advised to refer to the website for any updates here

