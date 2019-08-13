BREAKING | Woman Found Dead In Sydney CBD

Police have confirmed a woman has been found dead in Sydney CBD.

Inquiries are underway after the body of a woman was found inside a unit at Clarence Street in the CBD at around 3.15pm.

Police now on the scene and are working to establish whether the woman's death is linked to an earlier stabbing at a hotel on Corner of Clarence and King Streets.

A man carrying a knife was arrested in dramatic scenes this afternoon after stabbing a woman in the back.

He is currently in custody while the woman is in hospital in a stable condition.

