BREAKING: Your Favourite Childhood Paddle-Pop Is Back For A Very Limited Time

Take your mind back to 1989; Gameboys, Crocodile Dundee II, INXS and most importantly, the introduction of Caramel Choc flavoured Paddle Pops.

That’s right, Streets and the iconic Paddle Pop lion are bringing back one of your favourite ice cream flavours of all time to hit you right in your nostalgia.

“We’re so pleased to announce the return of the Caramel Choc, fondly remembered by those growing up in the 80s and 90s. Now they have the chance to enjoy their childhood memory of caramel goodness with their own children, and it tastes just as great!” says Streets Brand Manager Samantha Jarmul.

Paddle Pop launched over 50 years ago and has become a staple of the Australian household.

For a limited time only, the Caramel Choc Paddle Pop will be available from Coles TODAY, giving you the chance to recapture your youth and share with your own kids who haven’t yet experienced the caramel goodness.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.