Breastscreen WA in Albany

BreastScreen WA is a fully accredited partner in the BreastScreen Australia Program that provides a FREE, high quality screening mammography and assessment service for all eligible women in Western Australia.

Western Australian women aged 40 years or over are eligible to have a FREE screening mammogram at BreastScreen WA every two years. Women in rural communities receive the same excellent service as women in the metropolitan area with the added convenience of being located closer to home.

Appointments are available 7:30am-5:45pm on weekdays and 8:15-11:30am on Saturdays at most BreastScreen WA clinics.

BreastScreen WA website or phone 13 20 50