BreastScreen WA Visit Next Week!

A very important appointment is to be made to women over 40 in coming weeks as the Breastscreen WA service visits Kalgoorlie Boulder.

If you are a woman aged 40 or over you can access the FREE screening mammography

service in Kalgoorlie. BreastScreen WA’s mobile service will be located at GIFSA

carpark, 23 Federal Road, Kalgoorlie from 18/10/2019 to 7/02/2020.

Breast cancer is the most common life threatening cancer for women and one in eight

women in Australia will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Having a screening mammogram (breast x-ray) every two years significantly increases

the chance of a woman surviving breast cancer and reduces the amount of treatment

required. More than 75% of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50. Research

shows that screening is most effective for this age group.

BreastScreen WA’s Medical Director Dr Elizabeth Wylie, said screening mammography

was the most effective method for early detection of breast cancer.

“Screening every two years is vitally important to increase the chance of a breast cancer

being detected when it is too small to feel or be noticed. Finding a cancer at this early

stage often means that the breast cancer is small and more treatable”.

“A free screening mammogram is one of the best things that women can do to look after

their health. Breast screening saves lives and only takes 20 minutes,” said Dr Wylie.

Screening mammograms may detect 70-90% of breast cancers.

Any woman with a persistent change in a breast should see her doctor immediately.

The mobile

To make your free screening mammogram appointment – book online

www.breastscreen.health.wa.gov.au or call 13 20 50.

With assistance Breastscreen WA