Brendan Fevola Reveals How He Has Mentored Daniel Rioli - "He'd Never Been Dropped Before"

Brendan Fevola has spoken about mentoring his daughter's AFL star boyfriend Daniel Rioli when he was dropped by Richmond.

"He’d never been dropped before so he didn’t take it too well."

"I had a pretty good footy career but I threw it away by being stupid, so I think I’m a pretty good person to sit down and have a chat. I just said, 'Mate, you’ve got to get into the club and do some extras'."

Fev was speaking with comedian Wil Anderson and Beyond Blue doctor, Dr Grant Blashki, on What’s Your Problem? The Aussie Men’s Health Podcast now available on the Triple M App.

Fev said he used one of Daniel's Richmond teammates, Dustin Martin, as an example of what Daniel needed to do.

"I’ve got a best mate (Dustin) boxes with three days a week, seven o’clock at night, every single week. No-one would know that about Dusty but he does it because he knows it gets him fit.

And even Daniel’s like, 'Does he really?' and I’m like, 'Yeah, and that’s the kind of thing you need to do to become more of a senior player'. And he did, and he got back in within two weeks."

