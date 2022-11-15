Brendan Fevola Says Betting Agencies The Losers In Brownlow Votes Leak Allegations

Former AFL footballer Brendan Fevola says betting agencies are the “only people” affected by the alleged Brownlow votes leak.

Speaking on his morning breakfast show Fifi, Fev and Nick, Fevola said with the votes put in by different umpires for every game and securely stored, betting agencies would be the primary stakeholder affected – with more payouts having to be made.

“The results have already been put in, so it doesn’t affect the sport [or] the Brownlow winner, but what it does is it affects the betting agencies,” Fevola said.

“The betting agencies are the only people that this is affected." - Brendan Fevola

“It’s sort of like the bad people got hurt, who care then,” co-host Fifi Box said.

“That’s what I’m like, I actually don’t care,” Fevola responded.

One of the four arrested following the allegations is AFL umpire Michael Pell.

He faces being charged with corruption following allegations of betting on votes from rounds in which he umpired.

The maximum charged for the allegations is 10 years imprisonment.

