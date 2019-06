Carlton have cut ties with senior coach Brendon Bolton effective immediately according to Damian Barrett.

The Blues have endured another tough season, sitting two games clear on the bottom of the ladder with a 1-10 record to this point of the season.

The Carlton board met earlier today and made the decision.

Bolton took over as Carlton coach from Mick Malthouse in 2016 and has only lead the Blues to 16 wins from 77 games.

