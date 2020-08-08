Brendon Gale Addresses Reports Of Richmond Making “Interesting Requests” In The Quarantine Hub

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale joined the Saturday Rub today, and addressed reports about the apparent “interesting requests” made by his club whilst in the quarantine hub in Queensland.

LISTEN HERE:

“I was there (in the hub) for almost a month,” Gale said.

“Can I just say, we’ve taken the smallest travelling party up there. We took about 65 initially, now we’ve got about 100 — some clubs have 150.

“We did that from a performance point of view but also we wanted to be prudent.

“We elected to stay at a fairly modest set of student accomodation with student dorms, and we’re doing the right thing by the code.

“I have not seen one thing that says there’s entitlement.”

Gale said there had been some concessions made.

“Yes there’s a few modifications — we’ve trucked up almost half of our gym to put in the basement at this facility and there’s a few other bits and pieces,” he said.

“But our guys are as happy as Larry to be there, they’re so grateful to be there, they’re so thankful for the opportunity, they’re really mindful of the struggles down here in Melbourne in particular, they’re playing good footy, they’re really grateful for all the work the AFL have put in.

“So I don’t know where this is coming from, but there’s nothing to me that suggested entitlement or taking for granted.”

Gale also discussed Richmond’s post-match behaviour, Damien Hardwick not taking questions and his Sunday Footy Show days.

