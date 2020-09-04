Brendon Gale Addresses The Richmond Covid Protocol Breaches

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale addressed the Richmond covid protocol breaches at a press conference this evening.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s extremely disrespectful to our fans and many members who want a club that they can be proud of, and I would assume there’s many who aren’t feeling particularly proud of our football club now,” Gale said.

“And ultimately at the end of the day we want to build a football club both on and off the football field that our members and fans can be proud of… we’re a very focused and disciplined team on the field and we’ve got a very caring and connected culture off the field.”

“What we’ve seen over the course of this year certainly hasn’t reflected that. I acknowledge that and we need to own that. They are a series of isolated incidents but I understand the conclusions people will draw.”

