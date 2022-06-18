Brent Harvey Says There Should Be More Focus On The 'Good Stuff' Of Jason Horne-Francis

When Boomer was asked what advice he has for Jason Horne-Francis, he said there should be some more emphasis on the positives of North Melbourne's number one draft pick and what he brings to his performance.

"I’d love some journos to focus on some of the good stuff he’s doing because he’s doing some stuff on the football field that I haven’t seen an 18-year-old doing," Boomer said on Dead Set Legends.

"His effort and his intent to actually make tackles and to get over and support a team mate... he does do a lot of good stuff for no reward."

