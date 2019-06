Triple M's league insider Brent Read has delivered an injury update on Origin hopeful Luke Keary following yet another concussion sustained during the Roosters loss to the Knights on Friday night.

"Luke Keary, if he is deemed to have two serious head knocks he needs to get an independent assessment before he is cleared to play," Read said on Triple M Saturday NRL.

"Its another headache given the amount of injuries and uncertainty's at the moment."

