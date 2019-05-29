Brent Read Details How The Broncos Will Spend The 'Extra' Money Following James Roberts’ Exit

Following the exit of James Roberts from the Brisbane Broncos, suddenly the club has a few extra dollars up their sleeve in the salary cap.

By all reports, and according to Triple M’s League insider Brent Read, the Broncos will fork out no money for Roberts’ move south of the border.

So what exactly will they do with the “extra cash?” Ready joined The Rush Hour with all the details.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat with Ready around James Roberts' and his (not-so)sudden departure from the Broncos with The Jet landing back in Redfern; hear the full chat below.