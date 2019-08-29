Brent Read Details Why The Titans Are Allowing Jai Arrow To Negotiate With Other Clubs Immediately

The Gold Coast Titans have sensationally allowed star Jai Arrow to negotiate with other clubs immediately, in stead of waiting for the November 1 window.

As first reported by NRL.com, Arrow has been handed a monster deal to remain at the club but has indicated he wants to test himself on the open market.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG detailing why the Titans are willing to let Arrow negotiate immediately.

