Brent Read Explains How The NRL Managed To Secure A $250Million Loan From A Group Of British Banks

Triple M NRL and The Australian's Brent Read has explained how the NRL has managed to secure a loan of $250 Million from a group of British banks.

According to Ready, the deal will help the NRL in their tense negotiations with broadcasters Channel Nine and Fox Sports and allow the game to not be strong-armed during discussions.

LISTEN HERE:

"If the networks (Nine & Fox) were looking at squeezing them because they didn't have any money, now the NRL can turn around and say we've got access to $250 Million so you can't strong arm us," Ready told Triple M.

"I don't think Fox were going to do that, Fox want the games on as soon as possible but Nine has been reluctant.

"And the NRL is now in a position where they can say, 'if you want to go down that angle we've got $250 Million sitting here we are happy to take you to court if we have to.'

"I think it severely weakens Nine's position."

Ready also provided an update on State of Origin, which is set to take place right in the heart of Western Sydney; hear the full chat below.