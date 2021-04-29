Brent Read Explains Kalyn Ponga's Contract Situation & Why Knights Fans Should Be Worried

Article heading image for Brent Read Explains Kalyn Ponga's Contract Situation & Why Knights Fans Should Be Worried

Getty Images

Triple M NRL's news breaker Brent Read has revealed more on Kalyn Ponga's interesting contract situation at the Newcastle Knights. 

According to Ready, we could see a "bidding war" like we've never seen before over one NRL player.

Ready revealed all on The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday.  

Ready also had the latest on Adam Reynolds' contract situation and why his Sharks deal isn't "done" just yet; hear the full chat below.

