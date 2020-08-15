Brent Read Explains The Drama Behind The Broncos Pub Lunch & Warriors Biosecurity Breach

Triple M's Brent Read has provided the latest update on the "bubble breach" dramas.

Ready explained why the Broncos won't be punished for their pub lunch, opened up on the Warriors breach involving NRL legend Brett Finch and also why Tevita Pangai Junior care free attitude cost him his 2020 season.

Ready also revealed who the Melbourne Storm are eyeing as a replacement for Josh Addo-Carr IF he decides to leave at the end of the season; hear the full chat below