Brent Read Just Dropped Some Huge Injury Mail Regarding A South Sydney Star

Triple M’s League insider Brent Read has dropped some huge injury mail regarding a South Sydney star.

LISTEN HERE:

"He's been playing in pain for a long time now, not just the past week," Ready told The Rush Hour with MG.

"They've (Rabbitohs) got two byes coming up, he will play against Newcastle on Friday night then get surgery straight after that so he will miss about five weeks."

Souths will however welcome ‘The Jet’ James Roberts who will debut for the club in their drive-time footy blockbuster against the Knights on Friday night.

FULL READY'S MAIL INCLUDING ANOTHER SEX TAPE SCANDAL: