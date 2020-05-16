Brent Read Provides A Major Update On Josh Reynolds' Potential Move To The Bulldogs
READY'S MAIL
Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on Josh Reynolds potential move back to the Bulldogs.
From reports this week, productive talks between Reynolds and the Bulldogs were held but according to Ready there is a major sticking point that could see the deal fall through.
Ready also provided an update TV broadcast deal and the stadiums the NRL are set to use during season restart; hear the full chat below.