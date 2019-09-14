Brent Read Provides An Update On Issac Luke's NRL Club Future

Triple M's League insider Brent Read has provided an update on the future of former Kiwi international Issac Luke.

Luke was reportedly offered a deal to join the Parramatta Eels mid-season but turned the contract down backing himself to win a contract at the Warriors.

As it would turn out, Luke wasn't offered a deal with the Warriors leaving his NRL career in limbo.

Ready joined Triple M Saturday NRL to provide an update.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also clarified his comments on the Wests Tigers relocation + and update on the club's training schedule following their season ending; hear the full chat below.