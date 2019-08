Triple M's League insider Brent Read has provided an update on the future of Jesse Ramien.

Ramien, who was told he is free to leave current club the Newcastle Knights, has been negotiating with a number of NRL clubs for 2020.

Ready joined Triple M Saturday NRL with all the details.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed a rumour doing the round suggesting Josh Jackson is set to leave the Bulldogs, plus an injury update on Daly Cherry-Evans; hear the full chat below.