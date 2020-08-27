Brent Read Provides An Update On Kieran Foran's Club Future

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on Kieran Foran's club future.

Last week it was revealed, the Bulldogs will not offer Foran another contract after he rejected their original deal, worth around $300,000 for the 2021 season plus incentives.

Since, the Bulldogs have signed Blake Green meaning Foran will depart the club at season's end.

And there's doesn't seem like there's too much interest.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on Tevita Pangai Jnr Broncos future, set to be decided this weekend; hear the full chat below.